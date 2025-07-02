Parker & Stone furious: South Park season 27 delayed

HQ

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are more than a little annoyed about the merger between Skydance Media and Paramount Global. The process has dragged on significantly and is now causing a delay of several weeks for the premiere of South Park's 27th season.

In classic fashion, the duo didn't hesitate to vent their frustration. On X (formerly Twitter), they posted the following:

"This merger is a shitshow and it's fucking up South Park. We are at the studio working on new episodes and we hope the fans get to see them somehow."

It might sound like an exaggeration, but let's not forget that South Park thrives on its ability to react quickly to current events. In that light, even a few weeks of delay can make a huge difference.

