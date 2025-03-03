Park Chan-Wook thinks Robert Pattinson deserves both leading and supporting actor awards for Mickey 17

HQ

It has taken longer than expected but very soon the next film from Parasite director Bong Joon-Ho, Mickey 17, will be debuting in cinemas. For many places, the movie will premiere this week, bringing with it a performance from leading star Robert Pattinson that is described by many who have seen the film ahead of time as pretty remarkable.

The latest endorsement comes from Oldboy director Park Chan-Wook, who in a recent post on Warner Bros. Korea's X account (thanks, TimesNowNews), claimed that Pattinson should be in discussion for awards, for both the leading and supporting role categories.

As per X user @glossugar_'s translation: "to the academy members please give robert pattinson both the best actor and best supporting actor award!!"

No actor has ever won both awards in one awards season, so Pattinson winning both awards, for one role, in one movie, in one awards season, would be nothing short of remarkable. We'll have to see whether these early impressions live up to the general public's consensus when Mickey 17 premieres in a few days.