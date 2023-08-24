Park Beyond's first DLC launches this September

HQ

Limbic Entertainment is taking its wacky theme park simulation title Park Beyond to the extreme this September with the launch of its first DLC pack. Entitled Beyond eXtreme, the new premium expansion is planned to launch on September 29 includes new missions, two new flat rides, entertainers, and over 250 scenery items.

The launch of the DLC also coincides with a substantial 2.0 update which includes performance updates, a reworked visitors flow, a coaster revamp, and more.

You can check out the new trailer for Beyond eXtreme below: