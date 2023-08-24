Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Park Beyond's first DLC launches this September

The launch of the DLC coincides with a substantial 2.0 update patch.

Limbic Entertainment is taking its wacky theme park simulation title Park Beyond to the extreme this September with the launch of its first DLC pack. Entitled Beyond eXtreme, the new premium expansion is planned to launch on September 29 includes new missions, two new flat rides, entertainers, and over 250 scenery items.

The launch of the DLC also coincides with a substantial 2.0 update which includes performance updates, a reworked visitors flow, a coaster revamp, and more.

You can check out the new trailer for Beyond eXtreme below:

Park BeyondScore

Park Beyond
REVIEW. Written by Johan Vahlström

Want to build an amusement park? Johan has been digging into the newly released Namco title Park Beyond.



