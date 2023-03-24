Park Beyond is launching in June

HQ

Bandai Namco and Tropico developer Limbic Entertainment has announced exactly when simulation fans can look forward to Park Beyond arriving. Set to debut on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles, the title will be debuting on June 16, 2023, and to add to this, the different editions of the game have been announced, as has an upcoming closed beta test.

Day One Edition: Admission Ticket Edition - including the base game, a SteelBook, a physical and digital soundtrack, some postcards, and some stickers.



Deluxe Edition: Visioneer Edition - including the base game, the Zombeyond Impossification Set, the Park Beyond: Annual Pass (featuring three upcoming DLCs), and the Annual Pass Bonus Coaster Car Set that brings five additional car skins.



Collector's Edition: Impossified Edition - featuring everything from the Visioneer Edition, plus the soundtrack, an Omnicar desk figurine, an artbook, poster, lanyard and staff badge, and the Beyond Seas Set.



As for the closed beta test, this will be held between May 9-19 and players can register to be a part of that here, with partaking players also unlocking the golden skin for the Omnicar for the full launch game.