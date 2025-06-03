Parivision crowned DreamLeague Season 26 victors

HQ

Recently, the 26th season of the Dota 2 DreamLeague came to a close, an event that saw 16 of the best organisations from around the world competing in an online tournament where $1 million was on the line. This event concluded on Sunday, meaning we have a victor to spotlight.

Parivision is the latest squad to be crowned DreamLeague champion. The organisation defeated BetBoom Team in the finale, where it proved to be a cut above BetBoom by beating them not only 3-0 in the finale, but also 2-0 in the upper bracket final as well. In fact, the two squads fought three times during the tournament, and never once did BetBoom take a map from Parivision.

This result has seen Parivision heading home with $250,000 in prize money, but also a boatload of ESL Pro Tour Points, which will be useful for qualification for future events. As for what's next for the team, ahead of The International 2025 in September, we can expect the squad to appear at the Esports World Cup in mid-July.