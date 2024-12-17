Parivision are your ESL One Bangkok 2024 champions

HQ

The ESL One Bangkok 2024 has drawn to a close, playing out the year of Dota 2 in a grand way. The champions for this tournament are none other than Parivision, who went undefeated in the upper bracket playoffs of the tournament.

Parivision started the playoffs against Avulus, quickly sending the team down into the lower bracket where they were eliminated by Team Spirit. They then took on BetBoom, also sending them to face off against Team Liquid in the lower bracket finals.

Team Liquid clawed their way from the lower bracket to the Grand Finals, creating an exciting finale against the undefeated Parivision. However, after a 3-1 defeat, it seems that Bangkok was Parivision's tournament from the start of the playoffs.

Who did you back at the ESL One Bangkok 2024?