Parisians can breathe again after PSG ran over Salzburg 3-0 in Champions League, but only temporarily

Paris Saint-Germain has ruled the French football for many years, but lately things weren't working out for Luis Enrique's squad. In Ligue 1, two draws are menacing their leadership, while in Champions League things were looking much worse. At least until yesterday.

During Matchweek 6, PSG enjoyed an overwhelming away victory against Red Bull Salzburg. 3-0, goals by Gonçalo Ramos, Nuno Mendes and Désiré Doué.

This victory means that, provisionally, they are 24th and will qualify for the knockout phase before the round of 16. According to the rules, if they were to play those matches now, they would play either with Arsenal (10th) or Atalanta (9th).

Is PSG's 24th in Champions League spot in danger?

Yesterday, Kylian Mbappé scored his 50th goal in Champions League to Atalanta. Some PSG fans might regret it wasn't theirs, but right now they have bigger things to worry about, including welcoming Manchester City in January, another team that cannot afford any more setbacks.

Their final League Phase game will be on January 29 in Stuttgart, a team that, so far, is 26th. If they were to win to Young Boys tonight, they would have the same points as PSG (seven).

Currently, PSG is saved by goal average, but their eyes are set on Feyenoord, which plays tonight against Sparta Praha (9PM CET). If Feyenoord doesn't loose, they would reach 10 points, and could force PSG to loose positions again. And if PSG ends up eliminated from this first stage of the Champions League, it would be the biggest surprise by far from the first edition of this new format...