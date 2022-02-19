Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Randy Pitchford MS-SonyUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2Matrix Resurrections FlopCities Skylines Tips
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Metal Slug Tactics

Parisian Leikir Studios (Metal Slug Tactics) acquired by Focus Entertainment

The fifth studio to join the French publisher.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Video games giants are not the only ones to treat themselves to some studios. Focus Entertainment proves this, having recently acquired Paris based Leikir Studio. Yes, a French developer despite this Nordic sounding name.

Leikir is the fifth studio to join Focus. The CEO of Focus Home Interactive (Focus Entertainment's parent company), Christophe Nobileau declared:

"Following Deck13, StreumOn, Dotemu and Douze-Dixièmes, it is with great pleasure that we welcome a fifth studio to the Focus Group. We are constantly looking for new talents capable of growing and supporting the ambitions of our Group, and Leikir Studio, headed by Aurélien Loos, is a choice acquisition to achieve this objective."

Through this transaction, Leikir will benefit of new production lines. This small studio is behind a lot of popular PC games. They are currently working on the upcoming Metal Slug Tactics and the founder and president of studios, Aurelien Loos, said:

"We are happy to join the Focus Group because it is an important step for the growth of our studio. This acquisition validates our multi-production strategy and will allow us to reach new qualitative and creative heights. This is a great recognition for the work accomplished by our teams over the past several years"

Metal Slug Tactics

Related texts



Loading next content