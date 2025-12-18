Paris Saint-Germain wins historic sextuple after defeating Flamengo on penalties

HQ

Paris Saint-Germain has won the Intercontinental Cup, beating Flamengo in the penalty shootout. Kvaratskhelia scored the first goal, but the Brazillian club, winners of the Libertadores Cup and the Brasileirao this year, equalled with a penalty scored by Jorginho.

Later, in the penalty shootout, Dembélé missed his shot and Barcola's shot was stopped, but Flamengo missed all but one of their attempts. Russian goalkeeper Matvey Safonov, picked by Luis Enrique as goalkeeper of the competition, despite the availability of the usual goalkeeper Chevalier, stopped four penalties and became the hero of the match, although Vitinha was named MVP.

PSG secures the sextuple: Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Trophée des Champions, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Supercup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup, historic for the club and for France (it was the first time a French club won the Intercontinental Cup, previously known as the FIFA Club World Cup, as it was only the second time a French club won UEFA Champions League (the other was Marseille in 1993).

Only a defeat at the new FIFA Club World Cup against Chelsea last summer prevented PSG for achieving an even greater success.