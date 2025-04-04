Paris Saint-Germain will likely win Ligue 1 this weekend, and could end the season unbeaten

HQ

Paris Saint-Germain could be declared Ligue 1 winners for the fourth year in a row this Saturday. In fact, it is highly likely that it happens, as the team only needs a draw against Angers SCO (17:00 CEST, 16:00 BST). But even if they lose, PSG could still be mathematically champions if, two hours later, Monaco loses or has a draw with Brest.

The difference in points is huge: 71 points for PSG, 50 points for Monaco. The superiority of Paris Saint-Germain in front of other French clubs is incredible, and there's another fact: PSG could end up with the first unbeaten season in the history of Ligue 1, for the first time in the French's competition. So far, they have 22 victories and 5 draws. Their coach, Luis Enrique, says that they "of course want to go unbeaten throughout the season" in a press conference, and believes that the players can always improve individually and collectively.

Their true challenge will be winning the Champions League for the first time, after getting so close in 2020 and being eliminated in semi-finals last year by Borussia Dortmund. And, after that, as the only French team in the FIFA Club World Cup, the Spaniard said that "we are representing France and that is an extra source of motivation for us".

Next week, they face Aston Villa, a theoretically inferior rival (seventh in the Premier League) to the Liverpool they eliminated in the round of 16 (leaders and likely winners of the Premier League). However, Luis Enrique knows that Unai Emery is a formidable coach with an "ability to analyse his opponents and strengthen his teams".