Paris Saint-Germain teams up with San Antonio Spurs for exclusive products

HQ

San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers are in Paris, prepping up for the two NBA games that will take place at the Accor Arena. Two matches from the regular season (one with Spurs as local team on Thursday January 23 and the second with Pacers as locals on Saturday), although for most Parisians, the clear favourite is Spurs, because that's where the local star Victor Wembanyama plays.

Wemby was greeted on Monday in his former gym, where he used to train for Nanterre, the team in a suburb of Paris that discovered Wembanyama in 2019, when the now 7 ft 3 in (2.21 m) giant was 15.

Knowing well the popularity of Wembanyama, who helped France win a Silver medal in Paris 2024 (losing to USA), San Antonio Spurs partnered with football club Paris Saint-Germain for a special collaboration. That includes a exclusive line or merchandise, available from January 21 to January 26 at the PSG's flagship store at the Avenue des Champs-Élysées and a pop-up store in Rue Claude Farrère 14. They are also available online.

Spurs' players will also attend tonight's Champions League game between PSG and Manchester City at the Parc des Princes (a key match for both team's survival at the competition) and in return PSG footballers will also attend Spurs' games.