Paris Saint-Germain is the second finalist in the Champions League final in Munich at the end of the month. It was a much with much fewer surprises than the Inter-Barcelona semi-final, with PSG winning 2-1 with two great goals by Fabián Ruiz and Achraf Hakimi, making it impossible for Arsenal to come back from three goals down, counting the one in the first leg.

Bukayo Saka scored a goal fifteen minutes in, but despite owning the ball, PSG stood firm and Gianluigi Donnaruma made some incredible saves to end the gunner's run this year: a noteworthy yet frustrating season at Champions League and in Premier League with no titles.

PSG, which at one pone was near eliminated from the League Phase, and ended 15th (with Liverpool, Barcelona, Arsenal and Inter in the first four spots) quickly revealed themselves as one of the strongest teams in Europe and favourite for the title. They have yet to win the title, however, after losing in the 2020 final. Meanwhile, Inter last won the European Cup in 2010, their third overall, and lost to Manchester City in 2023.