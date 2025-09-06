Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique in hospital after bike accident

HQ

Luis Enrique, Paris Saint-Germain manager, has suffered a bike accident and has broken his collarbone. The 55-year-old Spaniard has been taken to the hospital and will undergo surgery, the club announced on a statement.

"Following a cycling accident on Friday, Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique was treated by the emergency services and will undergo surgery for a fractured collarbone. The Club expresses its full support and wishes him a swift recovery. Further updates will be shared in due course."

Luis Enrique, after arriving at PSG in 2023, has already won two Premier League titles and two French Cups, as they are virtually unmatched by any other club in France. They also won their first ever Champions League title last season. This year, PSG has already started with two victories at Ligue 1.