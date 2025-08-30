Paris Saint-Germain Champions League calendar on league phase: dates and times for all games until January 2026

HQ

PSG's title defence begins! UEFA announced the Champions League draw this week, with every rival for all 36 teams at Champions League - league phase, taking place between September 2025 and January 2026. There are great matches coming: Barcelona - PSG, Real Madrid - Manchester City, Arsenal - Bayern... but we didn't know when they were happening.

UEFA has just released the full calendar for the league phase, including times. We know now who and when the French club will defend their title. Last year, PSG was almost eliminated during this league phase, only to reach the final thrashing Inter.

This year, they will visit Barcelona and receive Bayern Munich, but there's much more. Take a look at the full calendar (times in CET, one hour less in the UK).

Full Champions League - league phase calendar for Paris Saint-Germain: