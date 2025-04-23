Paris Saint-Germain breaks historic record previously held by Milan in 1993

HQ

Paris Saint-Germain, unmatched in France, is getting really close to their goal of ending the Ligue 1 with zero defeats. With only four matchdays remaining, the champion has 24 victories and only 6 draws. The latest draw, a 1-1 against Nante, completely irrelevant for PSG, but an unexpected point for Nantes, who is just four points above relegation.

However, even with a draw and with a team mostly made out of substitutes, PSG keeps making history. With that game, they have now 39 away games in league without a defeat in the history of the five major European leagues (France, England, Italy, Germany, Spain), surpassing a record previously held by Milan between 1991 and 1993.

The last time PSG lost away in league was 3-1 in Monaco in February 2023. Luis Enrique was glad about the record, but said that they can still improve. "A team of our calibre can't afford to make mistakes. We can still improve and do even better. We should have won the match, and one small detail made all the difference."