Paris Saint-Germain becomes ninth club to win back-to-back Champions League or European Cup titles

HQ

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Arsenal in the 2026 Champions League final to become only the ninth team to win consecutive Champions League or European Cup titles. Luis Enrique made history last year becoming the second French club to win the Champions League, after Marseille in 1993, and now they are the first since Zidane's Real Madrid to win two titles in a row.



Paris Saint-Germain: 2025, 2026



Real Madrid: 2016, 2017, 2018



AC Milan: 1989, 1990



Nottingham Forest: 1979, 1980



Liverpool FC: 1977, 1978



FC Bayern Munich: 1974, 1975, 1976



AFC Ajax: 1971, 1972, 1973



Inter Milan: 1964, 1965



SL Benfica: 1961, 1962



Real Madrid: 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960



Luis Enrique, who won the cup with Barcelona in 2015, also becomes one of the five coaches to win at least three Champions League titles, after Carlo Ancelotti (2003, 2007, 2014, 2022, 2024), Bob Paisley (1977, 1978, 1981), Zinedine Zidane (2016, 2017, 2018) and Pep Guardiola (2009, 2011, 2023).

This time, it wasn't as easy as last year, when they thrashed Inter Milan 5-0: PSG only managed to win in the penalty shootout, but stats show they were far superior than Arsenal, shooting 19 times, 4 on target, vs. 5 shots, 1 on target from the London side, and having 72% ball possession.