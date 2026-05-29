Paris Saint-Germain announces squad for Champions League final on Saturday

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Paris Saint-Germain is hours away for attempting to make history by winning a consecutive Champions League title, an unprecedented success for a French club. Luis Enrique's squad also secured the league title this year, although they failed to conquer the French cup. They will face Arsenal, a team that also managed to win the Premier League, despite failing at the domestic cups, and is aiming to conquer their first Champions League title.

On Friday, PSG announced the list of players that have been called for the climatic match of the season, in a moment where most other players and countries are looking ahead at the World Cup starting in less than two weeks. Ousmane Dembélé, Ballon d'Or, is included in the squad despite suffering an injury during their last league game on May 17, a defeat against Paris FC.

"I had a minor scare, but the doctor told me there's nothing to worry about. It's my calf. I had a slight twinge in my calf, and I preferred not to take the risk", said Dembélé on TV station M6. Dembélé has played significatively less this season, and only started in 11 Ligue 1 games and 10 games in Champions League, due to a series of minor injuries.

Paris Saint-Germain players called for the Champions League final against Arsenal:

Goalkeepers:



Chevalier



Safonov



Marin



Defenfers:



Hakimi



Beraldo



Marquinhos



Zabarnyi



Lucas Hernandez



Pacho



Nuno Mendes



Midfielders:



Ruiz



Vitinha



Lee



Mayulu



Dro Fernandez



Zaïre-Emery



Neves



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