Paris-Roubaix promises a big duel between Van der Poel and Pogacar this Sunday

This Sunday, April 13, the Paris-Roubaix takes place. It is one of the most prestigious cycle races of the calendar, a one day race taking place between the north of Paris and the city of Roubaix, at the border of Belgium. The Paris-Roubaix is considered one of the most difficult races of the year, and many professional cyclists refuse to take part in it (it is sometimes called "the Hell of the North"). This year, it lasts 259.2 kilometres, 50 of them on cobblestone.

Mathieu van der Poel, winner the last two years, is the only champion from the current cyclists to have won the race before this year. He is naturally one of the favourites to win it, but he will face competition from a debutant who has in recent years become the top cyclist in the world: Tadej Pogacar.

The Slovenian, winner of the Tour de France last year is being seen by many pundits and former cyclists as the favourite of the Paris-Roubaix, even if the race is so tough that only the most experienced riders can dream of winning it. If he wins it in his first time at the race, it would be almost unprecedented: a cyclist winning the race in his first year has only happened once, André Mahé in 1949 (besides the first edition, obviously, which was held all the way back in 1896). The Paris-Roubaix is one of the most exciting races every year, and this time it could be particularly special if Pogacar, who has also won 8 Monument races out of the 17 he's taken part, manages to win on his first try and make history.