Murder suspect arrested after bodies found in Seine

The latest news on France . French police have arrested on August 20 a young man in connection with a string of suspected murders after several bodies were pulled from the River Seine in Paris on August 13.

Créteil prosecutor's office told Le Monde: "A man was taken into custody this morning on suspicion for multiple murders at the headquarters of the criminal brigade of the Paris judicial police." The arrest was first reported by Le Parisien.

The discovery began when a passenger spotted a corpse in the water, leading authorities to uncover three more nearby. Some of the victims showed signs of violence, while others were found in an advanced state of decomposition, making identification difficult.

Investigators believe one of the dead was a local resident, but the rest remain a mystery. The suspect is now being questioned as prosecutors piece together what could be one of the most disturbing cases in the capital in recent years, so stay tuned for further updates.