Paris Masters loses France's no. 1: Ugo Humbert retires at the last moment

Paris Masters has already started, with the abscences of Novak Djokovic due to exhaustion and Holger Rune and Jack Draper due to injury. Another withdrawal has been announced on Monday, and it's a heartbreak for fans in Paris, as the top ranked French player, Ugo Humbert, who reached the final last year, losing to Zverev, has retired.

Humbert was scheduled to debut on Tuesday, October 28, against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, recent runner-up in Vienna. Instead, the Spaniard will face a lucky loser, Valentin Royer. The winner would face Darderi or Cazaux in the following round.

It is also a big blow for Ugo Humbert, as he will drop all 600 points from being finalist last year and will leave the top 30, which means he would not be seeded for the Australian Open next year. Umbert, winner of seven ATP singles title, was ranked World No. 24 before the Paris Masters this year.