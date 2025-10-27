Sports
Paris Masters 2025: times for all games on Tuesday, October 28, including debut of Carlos Alcaraz
These are all the tennis matches in Paris on Tuesday, including the return of Carlos Alcaraz after Tokyo.
The Paris Masters 2025 continues on Tuesday with round 2 (round of 32), which is also where the top seeded players debut. That includes the World No. 1, Carlos Alcaraz, in his first official ATP match since the victory at Tokyo Open one month ago.
Bear in mind that times may vary depending on the length of previous matches, and it is likely some will be delayed beyond the expected time.
All Paris Masters games on Tuesday, October 28:
Round of 64
- Tallon Griekspoor vs. Gabriel Diallo: 11:00 CET, 10:00 GMT
- Valentin Vacherot vs. Jiri Lehecka: 11:00 CET, 10:00 GMT
- Tomás Martín Etcheverry vs. Camilo Ugo Carabelli: 11:00 CET, 10:00 GMT
- Felix Auger Aliassime vs. Francisco Comesaña: 11:00 CET, 10:00 GMT
- Denis Shapovalov vs. Joao Fonseca: 12:10 CET, 11:10 GMT
- Corentin Moutet vs. Reilly Opelka: 12:10 CET, 11:10 GMT
- Alejandro Davidovih Fokina vs. Valentin Royer: 13:20 CET, 12:20 GMT
- Jaume Munar vs. Daniil Medvedev: 13:20 CET, 12:20 GMT
Round of 32
- Ben Shelton vs. Flavio Cobolli: 15:30 CET, 14:30 GMT
- Learner Tien vs. Andrey Rublev: 16:40 CET, 15:40 GMT
- Carlos Alcaraz vs. Cameron Norrie: 19:00 CET, 18:00 GMT
- Taylor Fritz vs. Aleksandar Vukic: 20:10 CET, 19:10 GMT
The rest of round of 32 games are scheduled for Wednesday, including Jannik Sinner vs. Zizou Bergs, Lorenzo Musetti vs. Lorenzo Sonego, and Daniel Altmaier vs. Caper Ruud. Who do you think will win Paris Masters 2025?