Paris Masters 2025: times for all games on Tuesday, October 28, including debut of Carlos Alcaraz

HQ

The Paris Masters 2025 continues on Tuesday with round 2 (round of 32), which is also where the top seeded players debut. That includes the World No. 1, Carlos Alcaraz, in his first official ATP match since the victory at Tokyo Open one month ago.

Bear in mind that times may vary depending on the length of previous matches, and it is likely some will be delayed beyond the expected time.

All Paris Masters games on Tuesday, October 28:

Round of 64



Tallon Griekspoor vs. Gabriel Diallo: 11:00 CET, 10:00 GMT



Valentin Vacherot vs. Jiri Lehecka: 11:00 CET, 10:00 GMT



Tomás Martín Etcheverry vs. Camilo Ugo Carabelli: 11:00 CET, 10:00 GMT



Felix Auger Aliassime vs. Francisco Comesaña: 11:00 CET, 10:00 GMT



Denis Shapovalov vs. Joao Fonseca: 12:10 CET, 11:10 GMT



Corentin Moutet vs. Reilly Opelka: 12:10 CET, 11:10 GMT



Alejandro Davidovih Fokina vs. Valentin Royer: 13:20 CET, 12:20 GMT



Jaume Munar vs. Daniil Medvedev: 13:20 CET, 12:20 GMT



Round of 32



Ben Shelton vs. Flavio Cobolli: 15:30 CET, 14:30 GMT



Learner Tien vs. Andrey Rublev: 16:40 CET, 15:40 GMT



Carlos Alcaraz vs. Cameron Norrie: 19:00 CET, 18:00 GMT



Taylor Fritz vs. Aleksandar Vukic: 20:10 CET, 19:10 GMT



The rest of round of 32 games are scheduled for Wednesday, including Jannik Sinner vs. Zizou Bergs, Lorenzo Musetti vs. Lorenzo Sonego, and Daniel Altmaier vs. Caper Ruud. Who do you think will win Paris Masters 2025?