Paris Hilton smashes into the pop scene with Infinite Icon

Paris Hilton has assembled an all-time great group of gal-pals for her upcoming album, Infinite Icon.

The album brings together huge names like Sia, Megan Thee Stallion, Rina Sawayama, and Meghan Trainor, and is an expansion of Hilton's 2020 documentary This Is Paris and 2023 memoir, allowing the pop-culture icon to further explore the deeper parts of her life and share them with fans.

She said: "That was just such a therapeutic experience, delving into my life and really taking that time just to reflect on my life and everything I'd been through, and just seeing how strong I am, and resilient, and just what I've had to endure. Then with the book, it took it to the next level, where I even started going even deeper, and then through the music. So yeah, I don't think the album would have been as deep as it is if it wasn't for doing the documentary and then that book."

It seems inevitable, in all honesty, that Hilton would gravitate toward a life of pop stardom. In her own words, she said: "Even when I go to my perfume line signings and all of these things around the world, my products, my books, I feel like a pop star all the time. So this is just the next level, with this album."

Furthermore, Hilton's love of music culture - particularly EDM music and associated genres - and her own work as DJ have shaped the kind of music she wanted to produce for the album.

Hilton said: "My DJ career has definitely had a massive influence on me and my life and making this album. Performing all around the world at music festivals, for thousands of people and being on stage and just really paying attention to what makes people move and how to create those unforgettable dancefloor moments - I wanted to bring that same energy into the album."

As for the future, Hilton reflected on how far she's come and the cultural impact she never expected to have. It's quite sweet actually, and we may see her set up after this album to expand her role in the world of pop music.

In reference to Charli XCX's Brat, the undeniable album of the summer, Hilton said: "I'm the original brat - every time I've spoken with Charli she's like 'You've always been such an inspiration to my music', so I just think it just makes so much sense for us to do a song together.

"It just makes me happy anytime I meet someone who says like, 'thank you so much, you're the reason I do what I do', or 'if it wasn't for you, I wouldn't be doing what I'm doing'. Growing up as a teenager and everything I went through, I never thought I would ever hear that, so it's just been very validating to me" (thanks, Billboard).

