Paris hasn't had a derby since 1990, but that could change dramatically next year

Paris FC is a football club still pretty much unknown outside of French football (has played most of its existance in amateur categories). It was founded in 1969, and merged with Stade Saint-Germain to form Paris Saint-Germain in 1970. But only two years later, Paris FC split and became its own club. It could have been the start of a fierce rivalry between two "siblings"... but Paris FC quickly banished from the memory of the parisiens.

However, recent investments, including from the Kingdom of Bahrain and, most recently (October 2024) Red Bull and the Arnault family, have helped the team to come back to professional categories: they returned to the Ligue 2, French second division, in 2015, and while they would be relegated the following year, they returned, and are now second in Ligue 2, only behind Lorient, which means promotion to Ligue 1 next year is a real possibility.

If that were to happen, the rivalry with Paris Saint-Germain could be very, very interesting... with derbies taking place just a few feet away.

Paris FC will be "neighbours" with PSG next year

Although, currently, PSG is undoubtedly France's top team, Paris FC has the wealthiest family in the country backing it (as well as influence by former Liverpool's coach Jurgen Klopp, Red Bull's director of football), and for the next season, no matter what happens, Paris FC will change stadium, as a direct request from the Arnaults: from the current Stade Sébastien Charléty, in the 13th district of the capital, to the Stade Jean-Bouin, a contract until, at least, 2029.

"Reaching this agreement to play at Jean Bouin starting next season was a priority for my family in order to offer our supporters, partners and spectators a perfect setting to watch the Paris FC teams play", said Antoine Arnault. It is a similar-size stadium to Paris FC's previous stadium (19,904 seats), home of French rugby, usually used for rugby and American footbal... that is literally just across the street from Parc des Princes, PSG's stadium. Only one street away.

Paris hasn't had a derby for decades, but Paris FC-PSG could be legendary

If Paris FC returns to Ligue 1 in 2025/26, Paris would finally have another derby: the city hasn't had any kind of rivalry between two local football teams since the late 1980s (PSG vs. Racing Club de France,known then as Matra Racing, which didn't last long), a huge anomaly in Europe. And with the added intrigue that both clubs used to be "siblings" more than fifty years ago...

Naturally, Paris FC will not become a powerhouse overnight, but PSG has proven that, with the right amount of (oil) money, a mediocre club can become the best in the country (and sometimes it feels like the only top club in France). And all of that, with Qatar now threatening to withdraw their investments in the whole of France....