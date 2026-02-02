Gamereactor

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Paris Gentle Mates crowned Call of Duty League 2026 Major I champion

The recently rebranded organisation beat the hometown favourite in a gruelling final.

Considering the troubles that the Gentle Mates organisation has faced in the Call of the Duty League in past seasons, regularly being one of the worst performing teams, it's likely somewhat of a surprise that the team just overcame very tough competition to be crowned Major I champion.

Held in Texas and organised by the OpTic Texas team, the recently rebranded Paris Gentle Mates came out on top even after stumbling near the tournament's conclusion and dropping a series to OpTic Texas in the Winner's Final. This meant falling into the Elimination Bracket where the team had to defeat FaZe Vegas to be able to advance to the Grand Finale for another chance to take on OpTic Texas. It completed this feat, and soon after found itself also lifting the trophy after defeating the hometown team in a tense 4-3 match that went in the European squad's favour.

There won't be much time to rest for any of the teams, as Major II will soon kick off its qualifiers, with these beginning on February 13.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

