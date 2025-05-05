Paris FC secures promotion to Ligue 1 and moves the stadium right next to PSG's Parc des Princes

HQ

Paris Saint-Germain has dominated French league in the last decade, with no other team matching the Qatari-owned club's level of quality (and money to sign star players). It is likely that it will remain the same next year, although a new challenge will arise right across the street from the Parc des Princes stadium: Paris FC.

For the first time since 1990, Paris will have two teams in Ligue 1. Paris FC, born in the early 1970s as a split from Paris Saint-Germain, has played most of its career in lower categories, but in 2015, they returned to Ligue 2, French second division. And next year, they will play in first division for the first time, after a 1-1 draw against Martigues last Friday that secures them as second in Ligue 2 behind Lorient.

Much like PSG, the club is owned by a billionaire, Bernard Arnault, Europe's richest man, which bouth a majority stake in November 2024. They also have funding from Red Bull. With new money, they have ambition to turn Paris FC into one of the leading football clubs in all of France, and they moved from their former stadium (an athletic track in a university) to Stade Jean-Bouin, a 19,600-capacity rugby stadium that is literally one street away from PSG's Parc des Princes.

The last time the French capital had a football rivalry was in 1990, with PSG vs. Racing Club de France, known then as Matra Racing. Next year, Paris will go from having no football derby in decades, to having the closest derby in Europe...