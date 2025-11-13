Paris attacks memorial ceremonies: Watch live (all in one place)

HQ

On Thursday, November 13, 2025, France commemorates the 10th anniversary of the 2015 Paris attacks. If you're in France and want to follow the ceremonies, you can click the following link to find out the times and how to watch them.

However, if you're unable to watch the ceremonies live or are outside France, we've put together a list of videos so you won't miss any part of the ceremony, which will take place in the Jardin du Souvenir, Place Saint-Gervais (4th arrondissement) and is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. CET.