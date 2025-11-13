Paris attacks memorial ceremonies: Times and how to watch them

HQ

On Thursday, November 13, 2025, France commemorates the 10th anniversary of the 2015 Paris attacks. The ceremony will take place in the Jardin du Souvenir, Place Saint-Gervais (4th arrondissement) and is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. CET.

For those who cannot attend in person, the ceremony will be broadcast live on France 2 and TF1. Additionally, a giant screen at Place de la République (11th arrondissement) will allow the public to follow the tribute outdoors.

The event will last approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes and bring together survivors, families of victims, elected officials, and members of the emergency services. After the official ceremony, the memorial garden will remain open from 8:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. for visitors wishing to pay their respects.

For a historic and moving tribute, tune in to France 2 or TF1 at 6:00 p.m. CET or visit Place de la République to watch the ceremony live on the giant screen. Additionally, if you're outside France, don't worry. You can also watch the memorial ceremonies online by clicking the following link. Go!