Parents are being warned about menacing viral videos featuring Poppy Playtime's Huggy Wuggy

Poppy Playtime's terrifying killer bear Huggy Wuggy is making headlines for appearing in various viral videos that have been reported to scare and influence children. The videos include Huggy Wuggy doing its usual business and running around and hunting other characters, and even includes songs that are about hugging and killing, with some even asking viewers to "take their last breath".

Popping up on YouTube and TikTok, the videos are being reported to bypass the parental controls that the platforms use, and therefore being viewable by children of all ages.

Huggy Wuggy creator and Poppy Playtime developer MOB Games has yet to make any statement about the matter, but a YouTube spokesperson did provide the following statement to Sky News.

"These videos are not available on YouTube Kids. Additionally, on YouTube Kids, all of our parental controls are free for parents to customise the experience for their children, enabling them to control what they can or cannot see. This includes the ability to handpick the content, choose content levels by age, to block content, and more."

In other Poppy Playtime news, the trailer for the second season was recently released, and so was the mobile version - be sure to read our review of that here.