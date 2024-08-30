Parcel Corps couldn't deliver on time

HQ

In an ironic twist of fate Parcel Corps, the upcoming game from developer Secret Mode, is having its release date pushed back, so will miss its expected delivery slot.

"Sorry we missed you!" reads the witty press release, which also states that "your delivery of the - [checked box] - satirical bicycle courier game for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S - has unfortunately been delayed due to - [checked box] - developers taking extra time to tune things up for the best possible launch" - done in the style of a missed delivery card, if you couldn't tell.

Honestly, I couldn't have come up with a better way to announce the disappointing news, and I can't fault the developers for wanting fans to receive their game in the best state possible.

It's unclear when Parcel Corps will be releasing now, but the Sunset Overdrive-reminiscent delivery game has plenty of trailers available for fans to tide themselves over until they can (rather frantically) cycle around New Island, just trying to do their job whilst up against the machinations of Rich Villainé.

As always, stay tuned to Gamereactor for the latest.