Parasite becomes the first movie to reach 1 million 5 star reviews on Letterboxd

The Korean film rose to international popularity in late 2019 and early 2020.

Parasite, among winning the Best Picture Oscar among many other awards, now has another accolade to its name. The 2019 film from Bong Joon-ho is the first to reach over 1 million 5 star ratings at the film review social platform Letterboxd.

Letterboxd shared the achievement on its Twitter page. Parasite currently sits at a 4.6 star rating across the board, but has still seriously impressed 1 million people, as shown by these ratings.

For those who've not yet seen it, Parasite is a drama commenting on the social differences between the poor and rich as one family from a low-income background finds themselves associating more and more with a wealthier family after a member of the former is hired to tutor one of the latter.

Have you seen Parasite?

