Parasite becomes the first movie to reach 1 million 5 star reviews on Letterboxd

Parasite, among winning the Best Picture Oscar among many other awards, now has another accolade to its name. The 2019 film from Bong Joon-ho is the first to reach over 1 million 5 star ratings at the film review social platform Letterboxd.

Letterboxd shared the achievement on its Twitter page. Parasite currently sits at a 4.6 star rating across the board, but has still seriously impressed 1 million people, as shown by these ratings.

For those who've not yet seen it, Parasite is a drama commenting on the social differences between the poor and rich as one family from a low-income background finds themselves associating more and more with a wealthier family after a member of the former is hired to tutor one of the latter.

