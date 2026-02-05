Paranormasight: The Mermaid's Curse launches on the 19th of February

Mysteries are aplenty in the newly revealed Paranormasight: The Mermaid's Curse. Following up from the well-received Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo, we now head to the coast. We're not here for a vacation, though, as we're investigating some mysterious and horrifying happenings.

As the protagonist sees a spooky version of themselves in the water, they're forced to follow the trails of numerous strange individuals to find out what's really going on in this adventure visual novel.

Compared to its predecessor, it seems Paranormasight: The Mermaid's Curse will have more active gameplay, as you can go diving to further explore the mysteries around the coastland. Check out the trailer below, and keep an eye out for it when Paranormasight: The Mermaid's Curse launches in two weeks on the 19th of February.