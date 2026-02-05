Paranormasight: The Mermaid's Curse: All the details so far

Nintendo has been home to countless visual novels and text-based adventure games for years. From the Nintendo DS era with Hotel Dusk and Another Code, not to mention GBA classics such as Ace Attorney (only in Japan) or even the NES with Famicon Detective Club (also only in Japan). However, today Nintendo has some truly great games in the visual novel genre on its platforms, such as AI: The Somnium Files and Paranormasight, one of today's big stars.

Paranormasight: The Mermaid's Curse is the title of this new game that was presented today, which we can already call the Paranormasight "saga." Without knowing for sure whether it is a direct sequel, prequel, or a story completely independent from the previous game, there are some details we can already reveal about this new game. Paranormasight: The Mermaid's Curse invites us to unravel a supernatural mystery in a Japanese bay through the perspectives of different characters.

The gameplay features various puzzles, as seen in the presentation, but the gameplay focuses primarily on reading text. With new characters, a spooky setting and a great mystery to solve, Paranormasight: The Mermaid's Curse has all the elements necessary to follow in the footsteps of the wonderful 2023 title.

How far is a person willing to go to survive a curse? We'll find out on 19 February when the game launches on Nintendo Switch at a price of £24.99. But if you're curious about the series, the original title is currently on sale in the European Nintendo eShop for €5.