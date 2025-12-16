Paranormal Activity 8 has found its director

When Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin was released in 2021, it was said that this would be the end of the saga. But... anyone who believed that obviously doesn't know much about horror movies, and it had barely hit theaters before Paramount started outlining a sequel.

Earlier this month, we reported that work had begun, with James Wan and original creator Oren Peli serving as producers. Now, The Hollywood Reporter reports that the project has reached another milestone, with a director now confirmed. The choice ultimately fell on Ian Tuason, and if the name doesn't ring a bell, you're excused.

He has previously mainly made short films for virtual reality, and released his first feature-length film this summer with The Undertone. Since he has mostly worked with occult themes and so-called found footage, he certainly seems like the perfect fit for Paranormal Activity 8 (tentative title).

With a director in place, we should hear more about casting and possibly the start of filming in the not too distant future.