Paramount's latest bid for Warner Bros. may have reopened discussions

HQ

Paramount has often been banging on the door to the negotiation room, trying to get Warner Bros. shareholders to listen to its pleas as it hopes to stop the Netflix deal going ahead. Until now, most of its cries had fallen on deaf ears, but it seems Paramount's latest offer might finally have forced WB back to the table.

As first spotted by Bloomberg over the weekend, Paramount's latest deal - which includes a premium "ticking fee" for WBD shareholders of around $650 million for every quarter that a supposed deal isn't completed after December 31st, 2026 - has caught the eye of the Warner board.

Statements have come thick and fast from Warner Bros. spokespeople before, naming Paramount deals as insufficient to derail the offering set by Netflix. However, this new deal - the ninth from Paramount in total - has not resulted in the same, immediate response. It's believed WB may go back to the table, if only to say that the board did its duty in investigating all offers.

Warner Bros. will release its Q4 2025 earnings report early this week, with it being likely we'll see an address of the Paramount offer, as well as a date being put in place for the shareholders' vote on the Netflix deal. Watch this space.