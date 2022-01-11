Paramount's franchises are reportedly set to come to Fortnite

HQ

It seems like the next set of major franchises to make their debut in Epic Games popular battle royale, Fortnite, will come from Paramount's range of brands. As reported in a new XboxEra podcast, Nick "Shpeshal_Nick" Baker has stated that Paramount and Epic have come to a licensing deal that will allow the formers characters and products to become part of Fortnite, most likely in the form of a skin or an in-game item, if previous crossovers are anything to go by.

"I've been told that apparently Paramount has signed a deal with Epic to bring properties to Fortnite," said Baker in the podcast. "The main one that I had heard about was the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles coming to Fortnite, which would be amazing."

In terms of what other Paramount properties this deal could open the door to, the media company also owns SpongeBob SquarePants, Avatar: The Last Airbender, South Park, Star Trek, and even Frasier, so perhaps we'll get to see some of these characters and brands making it to the island in the future.

As this is simply a rumour, we'll have to wait to hear anything official before we start to get our hopes up, but considering Paramount is set to launch its streaming service, Paramount+ internationally in a couple of months, the timing does seem to line up quite befittingly.