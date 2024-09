HQ

It's actually only around two months until Yellowstone returns to Paramount+ to conclude its long-maligned Season 5. The last batch of episodes will debut starting from November 11 (for those in the UK), and with that in mind Paramount has now shared a few images for the upcoming batch of episodes.

In the images, we get to see the entire main cast in action (bar Kevin Costner's John Dutton of course), and even a few glimpses at the famed ranch too. Check out the five images below.