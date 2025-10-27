Paramount reportedly renaming Sonic 4 to Sonic CD

HQ

It seems like Paramount is considering a new name for the fourth movie featuring the blue hedgehog and his friends. Which according to new reports will be called Sonic CD. With an insider claiming that the name change not only will serve as a nostalgic reminder for fans of the games but also connect to the supposed time travel aspect of the upcoming movie. Something that's been previously reported on by at least one usually very credible source.

The supposed name change could also point to Paramount wanting a clean break from the story in the previous three Sonic the Hedgehog movies. And this time focusing on something new and maybe a bit fresher, instead of just making yet another sequel. We can only wait and see.

