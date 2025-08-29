Paramount reportedly eyeing Call of Duty movie rights

HQ

Film adaptations based on video games are hotter than ever, and according to fresh rumors, Paramount is now looking to secure the rights to Call of Duty. The project is reportedly classified internally as "top priority" for the studio, which seems eager to transfer the digital gunpowder to the silver screen.

The reactions online, however, haven't been particularly kind. After fans caught wind of Paramount's plans, criticism poured in, with many questioning—rightfully so—whether the world really needs a Call of Duty movie right now. Some even draw parallels to last year's poorly received Borderlands film.

After all, we've already had decades of war films that function just as well as "Call of Duty in theaters." At the same time, there may be a potential path forward through Modern Warfare, which is already known for its cinematic approach. Alternatively, Paramount could try to craft an entirely new story in the same vein.

Still, skepticism dominates the discussion, and the idea of yet another "generic war movie" doesn't seem to excite anyone. What do you think—would a Call of Duty movie be a brilliant idea or a disastrous one?