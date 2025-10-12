Paramount renews Dexter: Resurrection for a second season

HQ

Fans of Dexter have been wondering for some time if the successor series, Dexter: Resurrection will be back for more episodes or if Paramount doesn't intend to take the show any further. We now have an answer.

Paramount has revealed that Dexter: Resurrection has been greenlit for a second season and will be back for additional episodes in the future. It's mentioned that the writers' room for the project is now open once again, and that we can expect Michael C. Hall returns to his most famous role, where he will star alongside Jack Alcott.

There is no date set for the return, but if the scripts are only just being written, it would be fair to assume that the premiere will be in either late 2026 or 2027.