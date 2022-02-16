Paramount Plus will arrive in the UK this summer

HQ

Despite the Halo TV series officially debuting next month on Paramount Plus, the question as to when UK viewers would be able to use the streaming service remained a major question, a question we now have an answer for.

Paramount Plus will officially launch in the UK in the summer (we don't have an exact date yet), bringing all of its shows and films to British audiences. Unfortunately, this will be after the release of the Halo TV series, but it's better late than never, especially with the plans Paramount has announced for the future of the service.

As part of the same Twitter thread of announcements, it has been revealed that the Halo series has already been renewed for a second season, and that starting in 2024, all of Paramount's theatrical releases will land on Paramount Plus after being in cinemas. This includes Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (which has been revealed to be the first of three new instalments), and a few other Transformers productions, such as a CG animated movie coming in 2024.

But more than that, Paramount Plus viewers can look forward to:





The third Sonic the Hedgehog movie.



A TV series based on Knuckles, with Idris Elba voicing the character again.



A Quiet Place Part III in 2025



Top Gun: Maverick, The Lost City, and Mission Impossible movies all coming to the service in the future.



A new movie starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie called Babylon, releasing in theatres and then streaming on Paramount Plus.



Three new SpongeBob SquarePants "character-driven movies", and a "big theatrical tentpole", which is in the works.



A new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie coming from Seth Rogen, as well as a new series of "villain-driven" TMNT movies that will be exclusive to the streaming service.



A new series of the iCarly continuation that is currently filming.



Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which premieres on May 5.



The full South Park catalogue will be available internationally in 2022, as well as two new South Park events each year for the next six years on the streaming service.



A Beavis and Butt-Head movie, followed by new episodes.



And the real cream of the crop, what we had all been hoping for: a Baby Shark movie coming in 2023.



Needless to say, it looks like Paramount has some serious plans for its service.