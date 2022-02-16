Paramount Plus will arrive in the UK this summer

Despite the Halo TV series officially debuting next month on Paramount Plus, the question as to when UK viewers would be able to use the streaming service remained a major question, a question we now have an answer for.
Paramount Plus will officially launch in the UK in the summer (we don't have an exact date yet), bringing all of its shows and films to British audiences. Unfortunately, this will be after the release of the Halo TV series, but it's better late than never, especially with the plans Paramount has announced for the future of the service.
As part of the same Twitter thread of announcements, it has been revealed that the Halo series has already been renewed for a second season, and that starting in 2024, all of Paramount's theatrical releases will land on Paramount Plus after being in cinemas. This includes Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (which has been revealed to be the first of three new instalments), and a few other Transformers productions, such as a CG animated movie coming in 2024.
But more than that, Paramount Plus viewers can look forward to:
Needless to say, it looks like Paramount has some serious plans for its service.