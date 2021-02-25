Paramount Plus is bringing Frasier back

You're watching Advertisements

"Hello, this is Dr. Frasier Crane. I'm listening."

Frasier was a huge hit in the 90's and won pretty much all comedy awards (37 Emmys!) there was to win. It is also frequently charts high when the best sitcoms of all time are being ranked. And guess what, we're about to get more of this in the near future.

The upcoming streaming service Paramount Plus had a huge loadout of news late yesterday, and amongst all the programs they have planned, the comeback of Frasier is one of them. The star of the show, Kelsey Grammer, is confirmed as both playing Frasier once again and also being executive producer. He says:

"Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I'd like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world. I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane."

So far, none of the other main actors (David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves and Peri Gilpin) has been confirmed for the show, and we assume Frasier's father Martin Crane won't be back either as the actor who played him, John Mahoney, died three years ago.

