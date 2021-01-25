Paramount Pictures delays A Quiet Place: Part II again

You're watching Advertisements

A while back, Paramount Pictures announced its plans to delay both A Quiet Place: Part II and Top Gun: Maverick. Both movies were moved from their 2020 slots to dates in 2021, with A Quiet Place: Part II shifting to April 23, 2021 from September 2020, and Top Gun: Maverick moving to July 2, 2021 from its original December 2020 launch date.

However, Paramount has now pushed A Quiet Place: Part II back again. The film will now be set for a September 17, 2021 launch back five months from its previously delayed April window. No change has currently been slated for Top Gun: Maverick, and considering the movie is planning to launch in the summer, there is a chance it will actually release on that date.

Judging by the delays plaguing pretty much every other major motion picture, this new delay is likely not going to be the last we encounter.

You're watching Advertisements

Thanks, IGN.