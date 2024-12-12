Paramount makes the ugliest sweater we've ever seen using ugly Sonic

HQ

Nowadays, Sonic the Hedgehog has managed to restore his status as the gaming world's most popular platform mascot after Mario. A big part of his newfound fan base is the wildly popular movies - but the story almost turned out very differently.

When the initial Sonic movie was shown in a first trailer, the gaming world was left gasping for breath. Sonic looked like a mutated freak that could only be recognized if you squinted against a bright light. Paramount panicked at the overwhelming criticism and delayed the movie for a year while Sonic was redesigned, and the old horrible creature is now called Ugly Sonic, which has become a bit of a cult favorite.

Among other things, Ugly Sonic appeared in the blockbuster movie Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, where he had a somewhat prominent role. Now, as part of the marketing of the movie Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Paramount is dusting off Ugly Sonic again and this time he very appropriately gets to adorn a so-called Ugly Christmas Sweater.

Unfortunately, it is not available for purchase but can only be won via this page, with the catch that it is only intended for US citizens. But... the sweater is so hideously ugly that we just had to show it to you. Check out the video below.

Whoever wears this on Christmas Eve this year will win the Ugly Christmas Sweater contest, that's just a fact.

HQ