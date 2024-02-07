Paramount+ is the latest streamer to remove original content

HQ

Following Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, and other streaming services, Paramount has now pulled a bunch of original content from its portfolio on Paramount+. The move seems to come as the production giant looks to scale back on spending on the service, as a few other proposed series continuations have seemingly been axed too.

As per Deadline, it seems to be only English-language originals that have been cut, including The Burning Girls, One Night, The Killing Wind, and The Serial Killer's Wife. A few acquired works have also been removed, such as Accused and additional seasons of Quantum Leap. Likewise, while they were never publicly greenlit, it seems like anyone hoping to see a second season of Flatshare should no longer expect that to be the case, as it will no longer happen.

Deadline notes that this is also part of an effort to focus Paramount+'s portfolio on "Hollywood franchises, films and series, which have mass global appeal", so no doubt despite the ongoing troubles plaguing the series, the Yellowstone franchise is likely a very key part of this strategy.