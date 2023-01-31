Paramount+ is merging with Showtime

HQ

Paramount+ will soon be undergoing a rebrand as it merges with Showtime, bringing the TV shows and movies from both platforms into one.

This report comes from The Hollywood Reporter, which spotted a memo sent from Paramount CEO Bob Bakish announcing the merger and addressing some changes that would be coming.

There is the possibility of a price increase to the Paramount+ streaming service, and there's a chance that layoffs could be a part of the merging process, as Bakish states "we know this change brings uncertainty for the teams working on these brands and businesses. We are committed to being as transparent and thoughtful as possible throughout this process, and we expect to share additional details in the coming weeks."

Moreover, there's a chance this move could see the cancellation of some shows, as Chris McCarthy, who will be overseeing the Showtime studio and channel, said that "we will divert investment away from areas that are underperforming and that account for less than 10% of our views."