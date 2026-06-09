Paramount is exploring making "Sheridanverse" video games

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It looks like we could soon start to see video game adaptations set in the worlds created by Taylor Sheridan. Paramount is currently expanding its video game efforts, not just in the form of creating an action-RPG based on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin (with development led by PlatinumGames) nor just in officially serving as the lead production company on the Call of Duty Movie, written by Sheridan, but with other ideas in mind too.

Speaking with Polygon, Paramount Games Studio's head of creative and production, Shawn Kittelsen, has revealed that the production and streaming giant wants to make video game adaptations set in the Yellowstone universe and also from Yellowstone-adjacent projects too.

"All of the Yellowstone and Yellowstone-adjacent titles, Landman, Tulsa King, these are all priorities for us."

It's unclear what this will ultimately end up becoming as the likelihood is that it will lead to more concise and simplistic mobile projects rather than, say, an open world action-adventure set around the Dutton Ranch in Montana... That said, there are some Sheridan franchises that could fit video game adaptations better, including the Lioness series, with Kittelsen explaining Paramount's stance on offering something more substantial as the following.

"Everything has to come from that player first, fan-first perspective. We're being much more selective about our partners because everything that we do, we don't want to just spray and pray. Like we always say: we want missiles, not bullets."

Are there any specific Sheridanverse projects you think would work well as video game adaptations?