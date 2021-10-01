English
Paramount+ is expanding its reach into Europe next year

The streaming service includes content from MTV, Comedy Central, and Nickelodeon.

With so many services like Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, and Apple TV+ all offering quality TV and film content, it's pretty tough to make a decision about who to subscribe to. This choice is only going to get harder in the future, as it has been announced that Paramount+ will be coming to European countries in 2022. This is due to Paramount striking a deal with Sky, and the app will be first be arriving in the UK, Austria, Germany, Ireland, Italy, and Switzerland.

Those who subscribe to Paramount+ will have access to content from MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and much more. The exact list of content has not been revealed, but looking at the Paramount+ site we can see listings for Dexter, Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, and Paw Patrol. It's not clear what the pricing will be either, but in the US the service is $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year.

