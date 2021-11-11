Paramount has pushed back the release of the next Transformers and Star Trek movies

HQ

The delays continue to come in thick and fast. Paramount Pictures has announced that it has pushed the release of two of its most anticipated movies, moving them both back to dates in 2023.

The movies in question are Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and the next Star Trek (currently untitled), and while for Star Trek this will only see the movie coming out six months later, shifting from June 9, 2023 to Dec 22, 2023, Transformers will be coming an entire year later than planned.

Unfortunately we won't get to see the Autobots back on the big screen until June 9, 2023 (Star Trek's original slot), which is almost 12 months later than its formerly planned June 24, 2022 release.

There's no exact mention as to why the delays have come through, but The Hollywood Reporter did mention that the changes have come about as new Paramount CEO Brian Robbins has taken over control of the production company's release pipeline.