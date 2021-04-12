Paramount has just delayed several of its major upcoming films

You're watching Advertisements

We've got some bad news for all you Tom Cruise fans out there. Paramount has just announced that it has delayed several of upcoming movies staring the popular actor, which is likely in response to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Top Gun: Maverick has been pushed back from July 2, 2021 to November 19, 2021, Mission Impossible 7 has moved from November 19, 2021 to May 27, 2022, and its sequel Mission Impossible 8 has had its release date of November 2022 revised to July 7, 2023.

In addition to these Tom Cruise movies, there are also several other major releases that Paramount has pushed back. These can be viewed below:



Jackass moving from September 3 to October 22, 2021.



Snake Eyes is moving up from October 2021 to July 23, 2021.



The untitled Bee Gees biopic moving to November 4, 2022.



The Shrinking of Treehorn moving to November 10, 2023.



An untitled Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski movie pushing back to November 17, 2023.



The currently untitled Star Trek film has been delayed to June 9, 2023.



The Dungeons & Dragons movie adaptation has been moved from May 2022 to March 3, 2023.



Thanks, IGN.