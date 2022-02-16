Paramount confirms new Star Trek movie

HQ

J.J. Abrams' Star Trek movie was released back in 2009. It helped a lot of new fans to discover the classic sci-fi franchise and got two sequels, which are nowadays considered to be the Kelvin Timeline.

Now Paramount has announced that a fourth movie is coming and that the cast from the previous installations (Star Trek, Star Trek Into Darkness and Star Trek Beyond) will be back to reprise their roles, which means we'll once again see Chris Pine as James T. Kirk, Simon Pegg as Montgomery "Scotty" Scott and Zoe Saldana as Nyota Uhura.

J.J. Abrams is also onboard (the project, not Enterprise) as a producer, but we don't know who the director and writer will be yet. As production is expected to start later this year, we hopefully won't have to wait very long for more information.

Thanks Deadline